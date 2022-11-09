Anna Garcia (“Hacks”) will make her feature film debut with a “sizable role” alongside Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in “Project Artemis,” the anticipated 1960s space race pic that Greg Berlanti is directing for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

Garcia is a relative newcomer who most recently wrapped a role on Showtime’s “Party Down” reboot, having recently appeared on HBO Max’s Emmy-winning series “Hacks” and FX’s long-running comedy, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Deadline adds that she’s a graduate of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre who still performs regularly at the well-known comedy venue, and also proved a standout as part of the CBS Comedy Showcase for 2022 .

About ‘Project Artemis’

Plot details are being kept secret, but the film is set against the space race. The screenplay comes from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo.

Two-time Oscar nominee Johansson will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script.

