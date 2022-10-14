I really like using a holster case for my smartphone. It’s very convenient to be able to grab your iPhone from a case attached to your belt rather than fishing it out of your pocket. My favorite holster case for the iPhone continues to be The Answer 400 (US$49) from simple.be, but WaterField Design’s new Zip iPhone Holster is a close second.

At $99, it’s not a case you buy on a whim. But it’s got a lot of great features. Plus, it can double as a holster AND a wallet case.

It protects your smartphone protection and offers hands-free convenience. With its finished edges and soft, supple design the case looks and feels great.

The Zip iPhone Holder can fit an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max “naked,” in an Apple Case, or in a variety of bulkier third-party, drop-proof iPhone cases along with five credit cards or an AirPods case. Its YKK waterproof zipper protects the contents of the case.

An interior taped seam lends structure and creates extra layer of protection. A magnetic grommet fastens the leather flap at the top of the holster, keeping the enclosed iPhone secure. The Zip iPhone Holder’s Ultrasuede liner helps keep an iPhone clear of fingerprints and smudges when the case is inserted and removed.

What’s more, the Zip iPhone Holder can also be used inside a bag or coat pocket as a standard iPhone case if you don’t like the holster look or feel. It’s available in full-grain leather or water-resistant black ballistic nylon shell.

What’s not to love? The Zip iPhone Holder may simply be too big for some users. The version I have for my iPhone 14 Pro Max measures 7.5 x 0.75 x 4 inches and weighs 4.1 ounces. That’s a lot of case to be bumping on your hip.

I don’t mind, since the Zip iPhone Holder doubles as a case and a wallet. But some folks will certainly find it too bulky. Note that if you have a smaller iPhone, the holster case is available in smaller, less weighty versions.

Review overview Functionality 10 The Pros Doubles as a wallet case

great design

rugged The Cons Is too big for some folks summary 8.7The Zip iPhone Holder is especially good for contractors, field technicians, or adventure seekers looking to free up their pants pockets with a more comfortable and secure way to carry their iPhone 14 and wallet.

