Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily round-up of must-read articles from some other great websites.

° From The Verge: Microsoft is making a major change to its Microsoft Office branding. After more than 30 years, Microsoft Office is being renamed “Microsoft 365” to mark the software giant’s collection of growing productivity apps.

° From AppleInsider: Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind,” “The Morning Show,” “Truth Be Told” and “See” are to be released on Blu-ray and DVD by a UK distributor.

° From Macworld: The German airline Lufthansa has posted a tweet stating that, following discussions with German airline authorities, it will henceforth be allowing AirTags to be carried on its flights.

° From iMore: Apple is now selling refurbished Studio Displays for the first time, opening the door for people who want to pick up Apple’s latest monitor but save a few hundred dollars at the same time.

° From MacRumors: Apple is likely to launch the HomePod mini in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in the foreseeable future based on Siri language support.

° From The Mac Observer: Most of Wall Street is optimistic about Apple’s 4Q22 earnings report, but some analysts believe the tech giant will beat expectations.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Mark Fuccio, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Warren Sklar, and Web Bixby discuss what Figma is for those who don’t know, and why Adobe decided to purchase it for $20 billion. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related