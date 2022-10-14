The drama series, “Shantaram,” debuts today on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes of its 12-episode. They will be followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16.

About ‘Shantaram’

Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, “Shantaram” follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

“Shantaram” is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

About Apple TV+

