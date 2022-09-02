Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily round-up of must-read articles from some other great websites. To wit:

° From Ars Technica: Apple overhauls its built-in Mac anti-malware you probably don’t know about. The new version of XProtect is “as active as many commercial anti-malware products.”

° From Bloomberg: The iPhone 14 Pro display cutouts could appear as a single long pill shape when turned on.

° From MacRumors: Verizon plans to become the first U.S. carrier to include Apple One as a free perk with an eligible plan alongside the launch of iPhone 14 models later this month.

° From the Financial Times: Smartphone manufacturers supplying the EU will be required to provide spare parts for at least five years from the date of a device’s introduction and ensure longer battery life, according to new draft proposals published by the European Commission.

° From TechCrunch: An app developer’s lawsuit over App Store rejections, scams and fraud has ended in a settlement agreement after court filings show a request to dismiss the suit earlier this summer.

° From AppleInsider: The iOS app for Facebook Gaming will stop working on October 28, 2022, although the streaming service will remain live on the web.

° From Eve Systems: Eve Systems has added several products to its smart home lineup. The Eve Light Switch with Thread support, which debuted in Europe last April, is set to expand to North America in October.

