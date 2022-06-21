Apple TV+ has announced the new Apple Original podcast “Project Unabom,” debuting the trailer for the eight-part series premiering on Monday, June 27.

When the Unabomber was arrested in 1996, the world got a glimpse of the serial bomber who had terrorized the nation for 18 years and murdered three people. Bearded and disheveled, Ted Kaczynski was the perfect depiction of a madman.

Featuring new original reporting from host Eric Benson (“Suspect,” “Witnessed: Borderlands”) — including access to thousands of original documents from Kaczynski’s personal papers and FBI files, exclusive interviews with his brother David Kaczynski, and the never-before-told story of the original suspects in the UNABOM case — “Project Unabom” tells the story of a nation and a family coming to grips with what was happening inside a tiny cabin in the Montana woods.

New episodes of “Project Unabom” will debut weekly on Mondays on Apple Podcasts and via RSS at apple.co/Project-Unabom. Produced by Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios, the podcast is executive produced by Pineapple Street co-founders Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky. The senior producer for Pineapple Street is Jonathan Menjivar (“The Clearing”).

