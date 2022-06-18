This is my (mostly) weekly column in which I round up my weekly musings about whatever’s on my mind.

° Now that the dust has settled and I look back at last week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, I feel that, with a couple of exceptions, Apple really crushed it.

° I want an updated 24-inch iMac with an M2 processor. Perhaps one is coming sooner rather than later since there seems to be a shortage of the current model with 16GB of RAM.

° Speaking which, what new colors would you like to see in a new 24-inch iMac?

° tvOS received little love from Apple at last week’s Worldwide Developer Conference. That’s a shame, as the operating system still has several areas that need to be improved.

Help a buddy out

