Starting this week, Apple will start shipping repaired iPhone 12 models in a new brown box that is 100% plastic free and created with bleach-free paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, according to MacRumors. Until now, all repaired iPhones shipped by Apple were packaged in a white box.

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an international non-profit NGO established in 1993, promotes responsible management of the world’s forests with standards on forest products, along with certifying and labeling them as eco-friendly.

In a company memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple said it is trialing the new packaging for repaired iPhones as part of the company’s commitment to eliminate plastics in all packaging by 2025. The eco-friendly packaging will be used for repaired iPhone 12 models shipped from Apple Repair Center depots to Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Service Providers, and/or directly to customers in the United States and other countries.

