From Reuters: Apple’s revenue from gaming and music offerings is expected to jump 36% to US$8.2 billion by 2025, according to J.P.Morgan, as the tech giant “taps its huge user base to drive its subscription services.”

The investment bank’s analyst, Samik Chatterjee, says Apple Arcade and Apple Music are likely to have a combined subscriber base of about 180 million by 2025 – 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming – boosted by the rapid spread of the internet and a booming gaming industry.

Apple Music, the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify, is expected to bring in about $7 billion by 2025. It costs: $99 a year for a single license; $14.99/month of a family license; $4.99/month for a student license. It’s available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Apple Arcade is estimated to pull in $1.2 billion, estimates J.P. Morgan. It’s Apple’s $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. It, too, is available as part of the Apple One bundle.

