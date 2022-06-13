Now that the dust has settled and I look back at last week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, I feel that, with a couple of exceptions, Apple really crushed it.

I think the new MacBook Air was even better than most folks expected. And few of us were expecting to see a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor.

All of the operating systems updates that were discussed (macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9) promise exciting new capabilities. And I can’t wait to get my hands on the public beta of iPadOS 16 to see if it really is a viable machine for doing my Apple World Today duties when I’m traveling. I’m cautiously optimistic.

And the update of CarPlay had more depth than I expected.

On the downside, I was expecting some substantial updates to tvOS (more on that tomorrow), but that didn’t happen. And I had really hoped to see the announcement of an updated 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip. Hopefully, we’ll see that before the holidays.

What was your favorite announcement at WWDC?

