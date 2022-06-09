Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 12-inch MacBook, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. Both could arrive in the first quarter of 2023.

This isn’t the first prediction of a bigger MacBook Air. In March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said such a laptop would arrive next year, but he didn’t think it would be dubbed a MacBook Air. Though he didn’t offer a different name, he said that although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use a 30W power adapter.

Also in March, analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants — in the company’s quarterly display analysis report — said that Apple was working on a 15-inch MacBook Air model for next year.

In addition to a 12-inch MacBook, which will likely be called, simply, “MacBook,” Gurman also says Apple is working on high-end MacBook Pro models equipped with M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips. He said they could be released this year, but might be pushed into next year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related