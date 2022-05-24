Apple has announced plans to bring its Today at Apple Creative Studios initiative to even more young creatives from underrepresented communities around the world.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, says the expanded program offers career-building mentorship, training, and resources across a wide range of artistic disciplines, which now include all-new curricula in app design, podcasting, spatial audio production, and filmmaking.

This year, Creative Studios will launch in seven new cities, including Nashville, Miami, Berlin, Milan, Taipei, Tokyo, and Sydney. It will also return for its second year in Chicago; Washington, D.C.; New York City; London; Paris; Bangkok; and Beijing.

Designed to support young people who face barriers to receiving a quality creative education, Creative Studios connects participants with mentors from Apple and more than 30 nonprofit community partners who specialize in areas such as books and storytelling, app design, radio and podcasts, and photography, film, and TV. Participants will receive hands-on education, training, and feedback on their projects. In addition to nurturing participants’ creative skills, mentors will encourage them to think about how their talents can encourage social change in their communities.

Apple Store locations in select cities will also host public Today at Apple Creative Studios sessions. Led by the established artists mentoring young participants in Creative Studios and Apple Creative Pros, these free events will be open to the public, with registration available at apple.com/today.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related