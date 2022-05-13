Apple TV+ says the fifth season of Emmy Award-winning “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” will premiere globally on Friday, May 27.

The stars — sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures — this season include Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; “The White Lotus” costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on “Carpool Karaoke”; the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D’Amelio family. Additional episodes will debut later this year.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” which has won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award, is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions, with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski and Ben Winston.

