Apple has released a second beta version of new firmware (15.5) for the Studio Display. It purportedly provides updated “camera tuning, improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.”

The Studio Display has a 12-megapixel webcam with an f/2.4 aperture and an ultra-wide 122-degree field of view. However, the image quality isn’t nearly as good as that of the webcams on the 24-inch iMac and 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro. In good light, it’s disappointing. In low light, it’s …. well …. just bad.

The 15.5 firmware update is only for Macs running the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 beta .. After installing the macOS 12.4 beta, Studio Display owners can go to System Preferences > Software Update to install the firmware.

