WaterField Designs has introduced the US$419 Air Porter Backpack, am air-travel personal item designed to “enhance a traveler’s journey from start to finish.”

Whether accessing items at check-in, mid-flight, or upon arrival, the Air Porter Backpack’s design keeps critical travel items quick-to-access and tech and personal gear safe and organized, according to company owner Gary Waterfield. He says that features include:

° Ballistic nylon and premium full-grain leather sustain the rough and tumble of travel and convey a sophisticated look.

° Two zippered compartments at the top allow easy access at check-in when the bag is atop a wheeled suitcase or when sitting if the bag is under an airline seat.

° Padded compartments fit up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch laptop or tablet.

° Interior opaque zippered mesh pocket stretches to accommodate a charger and other bulky items.

° Front zippered compartment can hold a WaterField medium Air Caddy, (a tablet and accessory pouch designed to fit into an airline seatback pocket).

° Right side exterior pocket—accessible when bag is under an airline seat—holds a 3-inch diameter water bottle and expands inward to keep bag’s exterior shape.

° Additional side pocket includes two interior accessory pockets and a key leash and can be accessed by swinging the backpack around while wearing it.

° Easy-clean, gold rip-stop nylon liner makes contents quick to locate.

° Ergonomic, neoprene-padded straps are lined with moisture-wicking mesh.

° Rear moisture-wicking mesh padding is divided into two panels—the lower panel acts as a suitcase handle pass-through or a place to neatly tuck away backpack straps.

° A comfortable leather-lined top handle facilitates a quick grab or briefcase-style carry.

° Firm interior foam on bag’s front and bottom protects contents and adds structure.

° Triple-layer interior backing enhances back support and distributes weight evenly.

° Removable sternum strap is highly adjustable to work with most body types.

° Custom metal zipper pulls can be locked together (lock not included).

° YKK waterproof zippers help keep contents dry.

By the way, you can get a matching leather Air Tag Luggage Tag (pictured above) through July 31.

