The most in-demand show available on Apple TV+ in March was the streamer’s flagship comedy hit “Ted Lasso,” which had 24.56 times the average series demand for the month — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

The level of demand for “Ted Lasso” puts the Jason Sudeikis comedy in a class of its own, ahead of all other Apple TV+ series. Considering that its latest season ended in October and the third season isn’t scheduled until later this year, the show is maintaining a relatively high baseline demand in the interim, according to The Wrap. ”The Problem With Jon Stewart“ rounds out the streamer’s top three series, according to Parrot Analytics.

