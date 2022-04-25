Apple has earned two 2022 BAFTA TV Awards for documentary special “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” and music docuseries “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” all currently streaming on Apple TV+.

The BAFTA TV Awards honor the best British programs, performances and productions each year. The documentary special “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” earned the BAFTA TV Award for Editing: Factual, and the music docuseries “1971: The Year Music Changed Everything” landed the BAFTA TV Award for Sound: Factual.

This marks Apple’s first BAFTA TV Awards wins and follows a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries, and series earning 243 wins and 961 award nominations, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

In total, Apple TV+ landed two 2022 BAFTA TV Awards:

Editing: Factual – Danny Collins and Mark Hammill, “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”

Sound: Factual – Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim and Claire Ellis, “1971: The Year Music Changed Everything”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

