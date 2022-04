After 48 days of public testing, Apple’s new Apple Maps data was expanded to Germany and Singapore on April 21, 2022 (local time), reports Justin Oberine.

This is the 14th time that Apple has expanded its new map data since its public launch in September 2018. Germany and Singapore are the 12th and 13th countries to receive Apple’s new map data. Singapore is also the first country in Asia to receive it.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today