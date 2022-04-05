Apple may be changing how iOS subscriptions operate when price increases are involved. According to report from The Verge, the company seems to be testing a feature that would allow developers to automatically charge users for subscription price increases.

Currently, you’re presented with options to either agree to a new, higher price or visit the subscriptions management page to cancel the service. If customers ignore this warning without clicking the “agree” button, the subscription is automatically canceled on their behalf.

According to The Verge, Apple’s change may simply offer a notice of a subscription price increase rather than a notice that requires confirmation.

