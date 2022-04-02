Ricardo Chavira has joined the cast for the third season of Apple TV+’s series, “Truth Be Told,” starring Octavia Spencer, reports Deadline.

Chavira most recently appeared in the Netflix series “Selena” as a series regular. He is most notably known for his portrayal of Carlos Solis in the hit ABC series “Desperate Housewives.”

Season three of “Truth Be Told” will see Spencer’s character (Poppy Scoville) focus on a new case with newly added Gabrielle Union starring as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

About ‘Truth Be Told’

Here’s how the series is described: Descending into the world of true crime podcasts, the series stars Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. A different story is told each season.

