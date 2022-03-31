HAAS Alert, which makes mobility solutions, says that Safety Cloud, a digital alerting platform for roadway safety, is now incorporated into real-time roadway hazard information in Apple Maps.

Drivers approaching emergency vehicles, incident responders, work zones, and other hazards on the road sourced by Safety Cloud will receive an alert in Apple Maps, giving them advance warning of a potential safety issue ahead.

“With the addition of Apple Maps as a Safety Cloud digital alerting partner, drivers using an iPhone as a travel companion will now be safer and better aware of upcoming roadway conditions,” says Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert’s senior vice president of Connected Vehicle. “We applaud Apple for prioritizing driver safety and taking steps towards achieving the Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.”

He adds that over 1,200 public safety agencies, roadside assistance fleets, towing operators, road workers, and other organizations with vehicles or roadway equipment are using Safety Cloud to provide an additional layer of protection for their people and assets. The service comes standard on new emergency vehicles for many leading industry brands and also integrates with aftermarket emergency vehicles, telematics systems, work zone equipment, and traffic management platforms. Agulnek says that more than one billion digital alerts have been processed through Safety Cloud since the platform’s launch in 2017.

