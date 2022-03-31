Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1, and watchOS 8.5.1.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 is a maintenance upgrade with fixes for external displays, Bluetooth-related issues, and support for the new Business Essentials program. According to Apple’s release notes, the upgrade fixes the following issues:

USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display

– Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 also fixes two other vulnerabilities, including an AppleAVD issue that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and an Intel Graphics Driver issue that could allow an application to read kernel memory.

You can download macOS Monterey 12.3.1 by going to System Preferences > Software Update. While there, if you have one of the new Apple Studio displays, you’ll also find Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.4. Apple doesn’t say what the update does, but it may improve the display’s webcam quality, which has been dinged as being substandard.

iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1

According to Apple, iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 provide the following bug fixes for your iPhone:

Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4

Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert

Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

You can update your iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

HomePod 15.4.1

Apple has also updated the HomePod firmware to version 15.4.1.According to Apple’s release notes, it addresses an issue where some HomeKit-enabled accessories could fail to respond when controlled via Siri. This update also includes bug fixes for your HomePod.

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

Tap Software Update.

Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

watchOS 8.5.1

watchOS 8.5.1 is a maintenance upgrade with security updates and bug fixes.

WatchOS 8.5.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

