Transak, a single integration for applications to accept fiat-to-crypto deposits and withdrawals from a global user base, has announced that Apple Pay is now a recognized payment option within the company’s fiat onramp.

The company says that Apple Pay, one of the most popular payment methods available, currently has 507 million registered users and as Apple currently holds almost 16% of the global smartphone market share, “it was clear that this feature was a necessity to continue Transak’s mission of ensuring Web3 is user friendly and accessible.”

Once a user decides they’d like to make a purchase via Transak, they can enter the amount they’d like to buy, select Apple Pay as their preferred payment option and simply confirm via touch ID that they’d like to approve the transaction.

