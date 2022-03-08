Apple’s “Peek Performance” will be held today at 10 a.m. (Pacific). You can watch it event by viewing it on Apple’s YouTube page or on the Apple’s Events webpage.

You can also tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device. We’re almost certain to see a new iPhone SE and iPad Air unveiled. Also likely to be announced are a new Mac or two, as well as the long-rumored 27-inch Apple external display. And I’d bet that we’ll see updates to macOS, iOS, and iPadOS today with Universal Control.

Not surprisingly, Apple’s online storefront has gone down ahead of its virtual event.

