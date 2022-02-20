In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is entering part three of its end-to-end computer overhaul—a move that includes dumping Intel Corp. chips in favor of Apple Silicon.

The transition started in 2020 with M1 versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Air. It continued in 2021 with the M1 iMac and, later in the year, with the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. Gurman says that, this year, the transition to Apple Silicon will shift into high gear with several new Mac models based on the following processors: a new M2 chip; last year’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips; and “super-powered” versions of the M1 Max chip.

He says that the third round of Mac updates is likely to kick off on March 8. Gurman thinks that we’ll see a new entry level MacBook Pro and Mac mini debut at the event, with a 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon shortly thereafter.

He anticipates a revamped MacBook Air in time for the holidays. Gurman also expects a 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip and a “half-sized Mac Pro, the first with Apple Silicon, with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips” to arrive sometime this year.

