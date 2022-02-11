PCMag ran benchmark tests comparing the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max. While the Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ outpace all other Android phones the magazine tested on performance benchmarks, they lack the raw processing power of Apple’s A15 chip in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here are the key highlights from the PCMag test:

There is definitely improvement from last year’s Snapdragon 888 to this year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We saw a 13% rise in Geekbench single-core scores and a 9% rise in the multi-core scores.

On the graphics benchmark, we saw an improvement of 20% or more depending on circumstances.

The Qualcomm processor’s scores beat the Google Tensor chip in the Pixel 6, but didn’t match up to Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.

On Basemark Web, a comprehensive web benchmark, the Galaxy S22 series scored about 8% better than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But the iPhone 13 Pro Max got double any Samsung model’s score.

While running tests, the Galaxy S22 Ultra quickly became warm, and as soon as it became warm it returned much lower results. Comparing the S22 Ultra and S22+ with the S21 Ultra and S21, the newer phones throttle harder in testing.

