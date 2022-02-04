Apple’s next big event will most likely be on March 8, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. At that time, you can expect to see the new iPhone SE, a new MacBook Air, and possibly (though more of a long shot) a new Apple Silicon Mac.

Look for the 4.7-inch entry-level iPhone to sport an updated A14 Bionic processor. The fifth-generation iPad Air will likely have similar features as the sixth-generation iPad mini. The features will include an A15 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True Tone flash.

As for a new Mac, that could be the anticipated 27-inch iMac update (although that’s more likely coming in the summer or fall) or a revamped Mac mini.

