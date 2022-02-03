South Korea’s telecommunications regulator wants better compliance plans from Apple and Alphabet’s Google before finalizing rules for a law banning app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems, reports Reuters.

In August 2021, South Korea’s National Assembly passed a law saying the tech giants have to open their app stores to alternative payments. The law amends South Korea’s Telecommunications Business Act to prevent large app-market operators from requiring the use of their in-app purchasing systems. It also bans operators from unreasonably delaying the approval of apps or deleting them from the marketplace.

In January it was announced that Apple will allow alternative payment systems in South Korea in compliance with a new local law that bans app store operators from forcing their own in-app payment systems, according to the Korea Herald.

The tech giant plans to provide an alternative payment system at a reduced service charge compared with the current 30% charge, as the tech giant turned in its compliance plans to the Korea Communications Commission (KCC). Apple didn’t offer an exact date when the policy will take effect or the service fee to be applied but said it plans to discuss with the KCC on further details, according to the Korea Herald.

Although the Telecommunications Business Act ordinance hasn’t been finalized, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) believes that a compliance plan Apple submitted “still lacks concrete detail”, a KCC official told Reuters.

