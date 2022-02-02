Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots (again) in Fortune’s ranking of corporate reputation: the “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. It’s Apple’s 15th consecutive year in the top spot.

Here’s what Fortune has to say about the tech giant: Apple, the tech hardware and services multinational behind such well-known products as the iPhone and iPad, as well as Mac computers and laptops, is a perennial member of the Fortune 100. In April 2021, Apple unveiled the AirTag, a small wireless device that when attached to valuables like key rings and wallets enables users to track and locate these items with the Find My app should they be misplaced. At $29 the AirTag is Apple’s most affordable new product in years. The company is currently in the midst of a dispute with fellow tech giant Facebook over Apple’s latest iOS software update, which enables iPhone users to more easily track how their data is being used by various apps.

To come up with the “World’s Most Admired Companies” list Fortune magazine teams up with the Korn Ferry consulting firm. Companies are then ranked by revenue, including the 1,000 largest US firms. Then over 3,700 executives, directors, and analysts are asked to select the 10 companies they admire the most.

