MediaTek has announced what it says is the world’s first live demo of Wi-Fi 7 technology, highlighting the capabilities of its forthcoming Wi-Fi 7 Filogic connectivity portfolio.

The company is currently showcasing two Wi-Fi 7 demos to key customers and industry collaborators to demonstrate the technology’s super-fast speeds and low latency transmission.

“The rollout of Wi-Fi 7 will mark the first time that Wi-Fi can be a true wireline/Ethernet replacement for super high-bandwidth applications,” Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Connectivity business at MediaTek, says in a press release. “MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 7 technology will be the backbone of home, office and industrial networks and provide seamless connectivity for everything from multi-player AR/VR applications to cloud gaming and 4K calls to 8K streaming and beyond.”

He adds that MediaTek’s demo shows how its Wi-Fi 7 Filogic technology can achieve the maximum speed defined by IEEE 802.11be and demonstrates its multi-link operation (MLO) technology. MLO technology aggregates multiple channels on different frequencies bands at the same time to highlight how network traffic can still flow seamlessly even if there is interference or congestion on the bands.

Wi-Fi 7 is unique in that it offers new capabilities in all the available spectrums for Wi-Fi uses, including 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz. Wi-Fi 7 should deliver 2.4X faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6 – even with the same number of antennas – since Wi-Fi 7 can utilize 320Mhz channels and support 4K quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) technology.

Other notable features of Wi-Fi 7 include MLO to reduce latency by transmitting Wi-Fi on multiple bands, in addition to multi-user resource unit (MRU) features for enhanced interference avoidances and mitigation. Products with Wi-Fi 7 are expected to hit the market starting in 2023. To learn more about MediaTek’s Filogic portfolio, go to https://www.mediatek.com/products/networking-and-connectivity/.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related