Chase Sui Wonders has joined the upcoming “City on Fire” series at Apple TV+, reports Variety.

She was most recently seen in the HBO Max series “Generation.” Prior to that, she appeared in the Apple film “On the Rocks” alongside Rashida Jones and Bill Murray and in the HBO series “Betty.”

About ‘City on Fire’

Here’s how the series is described: In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

“City on Fire” marks the first series order to hail from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s first-look deal with Apple under their Fake Empire Productions banner. Schwartz and Savage will write all eight episodes and will serve as showrunners and executive producers under Fake Empire. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will serve as co-executive producer.

