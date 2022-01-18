The NAACP has announced that Apple has been recognized with nine nominations for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards across five Apple Original films and three series.

They include Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for stars Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali in Apple Original films “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Swan Song,” respectively, and major category nominations for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture for “CODA,” Outstanding Documentary for “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” and Outstanding Short-Form (Animated) for “Blush.”

Across its television slate, Apple TV+ earned nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for “Truth Be Told” star and executive producer Octavia Spencer; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “See” star Alfre Woodard, marking the series’ first NAACP Image Award nomination; and multi-Emmy Award winning global hit series “Ted Lasso” received its first NAACP Image Award nominations with two nominations in the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series category for writers Ashley Nicole Black and Leann Bowen.

The winners will be announced during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards broadcast on BET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

