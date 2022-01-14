In August 2021 Apple announced a number of changes coming to the App Store that, pending court approval, will resolve a class-action suit from US developers. Now a website that will allow developers to submit a claim for a payout has gone live.

Developers may be included in this settlement and entitled to receive a payment if they are or were a U.S. developer of any Apple iOS application or in-app product (including subscriptions) that:

Was sold for a non-zero price; Was sold via Apple’s iOS App Store between 2015 and 2021; and Earned, together with any other iOS applications or in-app products (including subscriptions) sold through all of your associated developer accounts, proceeds equal to or less than $1,000,000.00 through the App Store U.S. storefront in every calendar year from 2015 to 2021 in which you had a developer account.

The criteria to be a “Settlement Class Member” are defined more fully in the notice relating to this settlement. U.S. developers who meet the criteria are entitled to a minimum cash payment ranging from $250 to $30,000.

The agreement clarifies that developers can share purchase options with users outside of their iOS app; expands the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps; and establishes a new fund to assist qualifying US developers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related