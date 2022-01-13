Four Apple TV+ shows have been nominated for 2022 Writers Guild Awards. Winners will be announced on Sunday, March 20. Apple TV+ nominees are:

° “The Morning Show” is nominated for Best Drama Series. It’s up against “Loki,” “Succession,” and “Yellowjackets.”

° “Ted Lasso” is nominated for Best Comedy Series. It’s up against “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” What We Do in the Shadows” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

° “Calls” for Best Adapted Short Form New Media. It’s up against “Debunking Borat,” and “The Expanse: One Ship.”

° “The Problem With Jon Stewart” for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series. It’s up against “Conan,” “Desus & Mero,” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”

Also, the “La Amara Vita” episode of “The Morning Show” is nominated for Best Episodic Drama.

The Writers Guild of America Awards is an award for film, television, radio, and from 2008–2019, video game writing, including both fiction and non-fiction categories given by the Writers Guild of America, East and Writers Guild of America West since 1949.

