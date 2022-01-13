Apple has released its South Korean sales figures for the first time, including how 2021 earnings came close to US$6 billion for a jump of almost a quarter since the same period in 2020, reports AppleInsider.

Apple South Korea recorded 7.1 trillion won (approximately $5.97 billion) in sales from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, the report notes. This put net income at $104.4 million, which is down from $107 the year before. AppleInsider also notes that, compared to the previous accounting period. Apple South Korea’s operating profit also dropped 13.3% to 111.49 billion won, or $93.67 million.

