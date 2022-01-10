Apple supplier BOE Technology Group has tweaked its facilities so that it can manufacture 15-inch OLED panels, according to The Elec. The article adds that the China-based company became a supplier of iPhone displays in 2021. Does this mean we can expect a 15-inch iPad Pro?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that Apple is considering iPads with bigger screens. He says that any larger tablet displays are at least a “couple of years down the road” — if, indeed, they ever arrive.

Apple’s biggest iPad — an iPad Pro — tops out with a display size of 12.9 inches. Should the company consider a 15-inch (or bigger) model? September 2020 research from Strategy Analytics hints the tech giant should.

The research group says that consumers have been buying tablets at the fastest rate in six years. As a result global sales are expected to increase 1% year-on-year to 160.8 million units in 2020. Strategy Analytics’ analysis also shows that consumers are switching to larger displays, with a majority now larger than 10 inches for the first time. An iPad Pro Max, perhaps?

Of course, some folks find the 12.9-inch iPad Pro too awkward for use as a tablet. I don’t. And if I could truly use my Apple tablet as a desktop replacement, a super-sized iPad Pro would appeal to me. However, since I can’t due to the laminations of the iPadOS, 15 inches would probably be too big for me to use the device in watching movies, reading books, surfing the web, etc.

What about you? Would you like an iPad Pro Max?

