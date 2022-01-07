Satechi has unveiled the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger that’s equipped with 4 USB-C PD ports for charging up to four devices.

The new 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger features next-gen Gallium Nitride technology to provide faster charger and better power efficiency for MacBook Pro M1, iPad Pro, and more, according to the folks a Satechi. Its power distribution automatically adjusts based on the number of ports used and devices connected, resulting in 100W, 100W/60W, 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W, 60W/45W/30W/30W splits, up to 165W total. Plus, its sleek space gray design compliments any desktop space.

As with all of Satechi’s chargers, the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger includes CE and ETL certifications, so there’s no need to worry about devices overheating or cords getting tangled. Just detach the power cord and place the charger on the stand for storage and placement on any desktop surface.

Satechi’s new 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger is available at Satechi.net for US$119.99. However, you can get it at 20% off with code CES20 until January 13.

