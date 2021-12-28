I’m a big fan of Apple’s M1 Macs, especially the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Despite the (relative) plethora of ports on the updated laptop, having some adapters still comes in handy. And Satechi has released two new, very useful ones.

The USB-C Multiport MX Adapter (pictured above) provides, via a single port, support for a 4K dual HDMI display, Gigabit Ethernet connection, fast PD charging, and data ports including USB-C data, USB-A 3.0 data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port.

The 4K dual HDMI port supports up to 60Hz/30Hz. The USB-C PD charging supports up to 100W. The MX Adapter measures 13 x 6 x 1.5 cm.

APPLE WORLD TODAY RATING (OUT OF 5 STARS): ★★★★

The USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 (pictured below) features six ports in one adapter. They include two 4K HDMI ports (60Hz/30Hz), one USB-C PD charging port, one USB-C data port, and two USB-A 3.0 data ports. The USB-C PD charging port provides up to 85W, the USB-C data port up to 5Gbps, and the two USB-A 3.0 data ports up to 5Gbps. The Adapter M1 measures 12 x 6 x 18 cm.

APPLE WORLD TODAY RATING (OUT OF 5 STARS): ★★★★

At US$179.99 and $149.99, respectively, the adapters aren’t for everyone. But if you need the features they provide, they’re worth the price.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related