Apple has been granted a patent (number 11,204,692) for “user interface camera effects” for making applying such effects with your iPhone even easier.

About the patent

In the patent filing, Apple notes that, as we all know, the use of electronic devices for recording videos and taking pictures has increased significantly in recent years. However, the tech giant says that often techniques for managing camera effects on such devices are “are generally cumbersome and inefficient.” For example, modifying the visual effects in viewfinders such that captured images and recorded videos exhibit the visual effects often requires extensive user input and is imprecise.

Apple says that existing techniques require more time than necessary, wasting user time and device energy. The company wants to improve the process on the iPhone (and iPad, as well).

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure generally relates to user interfaces. In some examples, the electronic device provides for transitioning between simulated lighting effects. In some examples, the electronic device applies a simulated lighting effect to an image. In some examples, the electronic device provides user interfaces for applying a filter to an image. In some examples, the electronic device provides for a reduced filter interface. In some examples, the electronic device provides a visual aid displayed in a viewfinder.”

