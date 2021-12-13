Apple TV+ TV shows and movies garnered Golden Globe Award nominations. The awards are accolades bestowed by the 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. They recognize “excellence in both American and international film and television.”

“Ted Lasso” was nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Jason. Sudeikis was nominated or Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Drama. Hannah Waddingham was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Roe on Television.

“The Morning Show” was nominated for Best Television Series — Drama. Jennifer Aniston was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series. Billy Crudup was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role ion Television.

“CODA” was nominated for Best Motion Picture—Drama. Troy Kotsure” was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

