Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From the Khaleej Times: Apple has announced a recall of some of its iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices in the UAE due to a sound issue.

° From NBC News: Following months of internal controversy about how much workers make at one of the highest valued companies in the world, Apple has announced that employees have the right to discuss working conditions and pay, according to a staff memo.

° From MacRumors: With the launch of iOS 15.1, Apple introduced a new prompt for the Podcasts app that asks customers to rate it, and as it turns out, confusion over what’s being rated has led to an artificially inflated App Store rating for the Podcasts app.

° From AppleInsider: A never-worn “WristMac” smart watch from 1988, still in its original packaging, is expected to fetch between $25,000 and $50,000 at auction.

° From Macworld: Target is giving away a $15 gift card when you spend at least $100 on Apple gift cards.

