This should be good news for the Mac: according to the latest Canalys forecasts, worldwide PC shipments are on the verge of recovery following seven consecutive quarters of decline.

The research group says the market is expected to return to growth of 5% in quarter four (Q4) of 2023, boosted by a strong holiday season and an improving macroeconomic environment. Looking ahead, full-year 2024 shipments are forecast to hit 267 million units, landing 8% higher than in 2023, “helped by tailwinds including the Windows refresh cycle and emergence of AI-capable and Arm-based devices,” according to Canalys.

“The global PC market is on a recovery path and set to return to 2019 shipment levels by next year,” says Canalys Analyst Ben Yeh. “The impact of AI on the PC industry will be profound, with leading players across original equipment manufactures (OEMs), processor manufacturers, and operating system providers focused on delivering new AI-capable models in 2024. These initiatives will bolster refresh demand, particularly in the commercial sector.”

He adds that the total shipment share of AI-capable PCs is expected to be about 19% in 2024. This accounts for all M-series Mac products alongside the nascent offerings expected in the Windows ecosystem. However, as more compelling use-cases emerge and AI functionality becomes an expected feature, Canalys anticipates a fast ramp up in the development and adoption of AI-capable PCs.

