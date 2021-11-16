Apple has posted firmware updates for the AirPods Pro (version 4A402) and AirPods 3 (version 4B66). Apple doesn’t offer release notes for the wireless earbuds’ firmware updates. The updates should install automatically. To check the versions of the firmware:

° Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

° Go to the “Bluetooth” menu.

° Select your AirPods in the list of devices.

° Tap the “i” (information) icon.

° Look at the “Firmware Version” number.

If the firmware hasn’t been updated:

° Place the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case.

° Connect ‘em to a power source.

° Pair them to an iPhone or iPad.

This should force the firmware to update.

