Apple has posted firmware updates for the AirPods Pro (version 4A402) and AirPods 3 (version 4B66). Apple doesn’t offer release notes for the wireless earbuds’ firmware updates. The updates should install automatically. To check the versions of the firmware:
° Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
° Go to the “Bluetooth” menu.
° Select your AirPods in the list of devices.
° Tap the “i” (information) icon.
° Look at the “Firmware Version” number.
If the firmware hasn’t been updated:
° Place the AirPods in the case.
° Connect ‘em to a power source.
° Pair them to an iPhone or iPad.
This should force the firmware to update.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today