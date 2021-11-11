My 16-inch MacBook Pro is a portable workhorse that makes my daily work on Apple World Today easier even if I’m traveling. However, the pricey laptop needs protection from dings and scratches. And I’ve chosen the US$39 Neo Sleeve from WaterField Designs.

I received an advance copy, but if you place an order now, it should ship by Nov. 12. The Neo Sleeve has a 4mm neoprene design so it’s both tough and stretchable And side seams use reinforced cross-stitching that move as the neoprene stretches.

This means my MacBook Pro always fits snuggly. Note that your laptop will fit very tightly at first, but the sleeve will eventually take its shape and loosen up.

Side tabs makes it easy to insert and remove the laptop, which comes in handy when you’re going through airport security. The full-grain leather grip at the bottom makes it easy to grip and hold the Mac laptop.

The Neo Sleeve is available in custom sizes for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Air. It’s only available black neoprene with black leather tab.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

Like this: Like Loading...

Related