Is Apple considering making its own line of drones? Two newly filed patents join others that hint at that though they could have more to do with being able to control drones via the iPhone.

The first patent filing (number 20210352558) is for an “unnamed aerial vehicles and controller association.” It involves apparatuses, systems, and methods for pairing/unpairing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to/from UAV controllers (UACs). In other words it involves pairing a drone with a device such as an iPhone.

The second patent filing (number 20210349458) is for “unmanned aerial vehicle tracking and control.” It involves “apparatuses, systems, and methods for tracking and/or controlling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as tracking UAV controllers (UACs) within a cellular network.” In the patent filing, Apple notes that a drone can be controlled by a device such as an iPhone.

In some implementations, the drone and iPhone may communicate over an existing cellular network. One issue that may arise is what information may be required for the existing cellular network to track and/or control the UAV and/or how to track the UAC. Apple says that, therefore, improvements in the field are desired.

