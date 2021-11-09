I’ve tried several minimalist wallets, but haven’t found one that could hold my various cards, IDs, and a few bills in a small form factor. Until now; the Nimalist Air Tag Wallet Leather clicks all the boxes that I was looking for in such a product.

Even sweeter, the leather wallet has been designed to hold an Apple AirTag. If I can’t find my Nimallist, I can use my iPhone to ring it. Or I can see where I had it last on a map using Apple’s Find My app.

Though it’s reasonably svelte, the Nimalist Air Tag Waller has three external card slots and one large middle cavity. That’s enough to store 12 cards and a few bucks.

Two die-cut pockets eliminate any overlapping leather, keeping the design thin. And the opposite side features a quick access pocket so you can quickly grab your most used card.

The Nimalist Air Tag Wallet is normally US$79.95, but it’s on sale for $39.95 for a limited time.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

Like this: Like Loading...

Related