Apple has announced that Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, has been elected to Apple’s board of directors. The press release says he’ll “bring decades of experience in corporate leadership and health technologies, and a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams around the world.”

During Gorsky’s tenure as CEO and chairman, Johnson & Johnson has become the world’s largest healthcare company and one of the foremost innovators in research and development for emerging health technologies.

“Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the press release. “We’re excited to welcome him to Apple’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise.”

Gorky added “I’ve long shared Apple’s belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create healthier communities. It’s an honor to join Apple’s board of directors, and to be part of a values-led company that’s constantly innovating to both enable and enhance the way we live.”

Gorsky began his tenure at Johnson & Johnson in 1988, accumulating a range of experience in sales, management, and marketing before becoming CEO in 2012. He directs a global team of more than 130,000 at Johnson & Johnson.

Gorky is also a member of the Business Roundtable’s board of directors and the chairman of its Corporate Governance committee. He serves on the boards of IBM, Travis Manion Foundation, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

As a former captain in the US Army, Gorsky has been a vocal advocate for improving mental health services for veterans and their families. He has also pushed for diversity and inclusion.

Gorsky holds a Bachelor of Science from the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, and spent six years in the US Army, finishing his military career with the rank of captain. Gorsky also earned a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1996.

