° From Macworld: With the release of Monterey and the new MacBook Pro, reports are swirling about users experiencing issues with memory leaks.

° From AppleInsider: Facebook is rolling out a new tool designed to help content creators earn money on its platform while sidestepping Apple’s customary 30% cut of App Store transactions.

° From DigiTimes: The iPhone 14 may adopt 4nm technology for its chips.

° From the South China Morning Post: Apple has been ordered to pay 12 million yuan (about US$1.9 million) to a Chinese online publisher in an initial ruling handed down by the Tianjin Binhai People’s Court.

° From iMore: A rare Apple-1 personal computer is going to auction in California next week and has an estimated price of up to $600,000.

° From MacRumors: A new rumor claims that Apple is working on a future 8.3-inch iPad mini that will feature a ProMotion display, allowing for a higher 120Hz variable refresh rate, compared to the current 60Hz offered on the smallest iPad.

° From Boston 25 News: A nine-year-old unlocked his dad’s iPhone with his face, then called 911 as carbon monoxide was filling the house.

° From Wallpaper: Jony Ive’s design firm LoveFrom has created a special award for companies that are leaders in creating sustainable markets.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Jeff Carlson and Mason Marsh of Photocombobulate join host Chuck Joiner to finish up a discussion of on-the-road workflows and talk about the benefits of being “in the moment” for photography and so many other things. (Part 2)

