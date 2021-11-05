NETGEAR has introduced what is says is the first 5G Tri-band WiFi 6 Mesh System for use in homes and businesses.

The latest addition to the brand’s high performance Orbi product line, the NETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752), provides high-speed 5G Internet.

According to David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR, about 42 million Americans have no access to high speed wired Internet service. Many homes and home-based businesses in areas with limited or unreliable (DSL, satellite) access to Internet services may be using cell phone hotspots as the only way to connect to the Internet and share mobile broadband to all their devices. Modern households with dozens of smart devices need a more robust network than a hotspot can provide.

With 5G coverage now more widely available from mobile carriers, ultra-high-speed Internet is becoming more accessible every day. Henry says “NETGEAR’s industry-first 5G tri-band system provides an excellent solution that combines widely available superfast 5G mobile connectivity with NETGEAR’s award-winning Orbi WiFi 6 mesh system to help families enjoy blazing-fast speeds and unsurpassed performance with ultra-low latency and no downtime.”

The new Orbi NBK752 mesh system can be used for always-on broadband, whether as a primary Internet connection or as “failover” backup when wired Internet services fail. Henry says key features features of the NETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) include:

5G speeds in your home: 5G offers up to 10x the speed and capacity of 4G, so it's faster, even in densely populated areas with more devices competing for connections. And with latency rates as low as 1ms, 5G is extremely responsive, making even activities such as VR gaming possible.

5G offers up to 10x the speed and capacity of 4G, so it’s faster, even in densely populated areas with more devices competing for connections. And with latency rates as low as 1ms, 5G is extremely responsive, making even activities such as VR gaming possible. Next-generation WiFi: WiFi 6 allows multiple devices to connect simultaneously without impacting speed or reliability, so the whole family can browse, stream, and download at once.

Tri-band technology: Tri-band WiFi with a dedicated WiFi connection between the router and satellite delivers maximum speed and performance to devices throughout your home.

Wireless network coverage: 5G is completely wireless, making it the perfect high-speed solution in areas that have access to strong mobile network coverage but lack reliable cable or DSL.

Cellular network flexibility: The router accesses the LTE network in areas without 5G, so you can use it as a backup if your service fails. And when 5G does expand to your area, you'll be primed and ready to take advantage of it.

Whole-home coverage: This mesh system includes a router plus a satellite unit, ensuring your home (up to 5,000 sq. ft) gets reliable WiFi coverage throughout. Additional satellites are available to expand coverage for larger homes.

This mesh system includes a router plus a satellite unit, ensuring your home (up to 5,000 sq. ft) gets reliable WiFi coverage throughout. Additional satellites are available to expand coverage for larger homes. Easy setup and management: The Orbi App makes it easy to set up the router, manage your network remotely, pause the Internet on any device, track your Internet data usage, and more.

The Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) includes a free 30-day trial of the enhanced NETGEAR Armor service to protect the connected home from online threats. Unlike traditional endpoint antivirus products, NETGEAR’s Armor is built into the router as a protective bubble for all the devices on a network, including Smart TVs, security cameras, game consoles, smart speakers, streaming players, tablets, computers, smartphones and other smart home gadgets, while eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software.

The NETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) – 2 pack, has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$1,099.99. It’s available for pre-order on NETGEAR.com.

