Apple has announced that the US$99 HomePod mini is now available in yellow, orange, and blue. These new colors, along with white and space gray, feature color-matched details throughout, including the tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable.

According to Apple, the 3.3-inch tall speaker “uses computational audio to provide a rich and detailed acoustic experience and deliver peak performance.” With multiple HomePod mini speakers, users can play the same music throughout the house, a different song in every room, or create a stereo pair for an even more immersive experience.

The HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, thousands of radio stations, and popular music services like Pandora, Deezer, and others. When listening to music or podcasts, or taking a phone call, users can hand off the audio by bringing their iPhone close to HomePod mini.

The smart speaker also works with Apple’s “personal digital assistant.” Siri can recognize the voices of up to six different household members, tailor music and podcasts to their preferences, and respond to personal requests. Siri also provides users a personal update for a quick snapshot of their day. Users can ask “Hey Siri, what’s my update?” to hear the latest news, weather, traffic, reminders, and calendar appointments with a single request.

You can use the HomePod mini to control smart home accessories effortless with voice commands for Siri to turn off the lights, change the temperature, lock the doors, set a scene, or control devices at specific times. With Intercom, users can send a voice message from one HomePod mini to another — whether in a different room, a specific zone, or multiple rooms throughout the home. Intercom works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.

